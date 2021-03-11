© 2021
Colorado Edition: The Resilience Of Community

soco skate.jpg
Don Harper
/
Special Olympics Colorado
A Special Olympics Colorado athlete competes in the 2021 Figure Skating Competition.

Today on Colorado Edition: We look at the declining rates of COVID-19 found in nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Next, we learn about how Special Olympics Colorado is navigating the pandemic to provide safe events. Then, we talk to a Special Olympics athlete about what the community has meant to him over the years.

Today’s guests include: CEO and president of Special Olympics Colorado, Megan Scremin; and mother and son Elizabeth Lichtenstein and Raphael Avery. Today’s episode features reporting from KUNC’s Michael de Yoanna, Alana Schreiber and Rae Solomon.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our producers are Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny) and Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib). The web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai. We get production help from Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show provided by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m., or Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 a.m.

  • HighPark-06-11-12-FtC-Sunset1.jpeg
    News
    Colorado Edition: A Celebration Of Self-Love
    Colorado Edition
    ,
    Today on Colorado Edition: We learn what childhood immunization rates can and can't tell us about COVID-19 vaccine acceptance. We’ll also hear how Loveland is trying to spruce up its downtown, and we’ll explore a pop-up museum in Denver for Black girls. Plus, we get insight to the emerging profession of end-of-life doulas.
  • IMG_3964.JPG
    News
    Colorado Edition: This Land Was Made For You And Me
    Colorado Edition
    ,
    On today’s episode of Colorado Edition, we speak to Democratic Rep. Joe Neguse about his initiatives to protect public lands and grow the outdoor recreation economy. Then, we’ll learn about a new bill that would provide in-state tuition at higher education institutions for Indigenous people with historical connections to Colorado. Plus, we’ll discuss the impact of last year’s budget cuts to Colorado public colleges and universities, and the new cost-saving proposals on the table. And finally, we'll dive into upcoming negotiations over the management of the Colorado River.
  • CSU_computer_use.jpg
    News
    Colorado Edition: Through The Tubes
    Colorado Edition
    ,
    Today on Colorado Edition: We explore how funding cuts related to the pandemic are affecting programs designed to keep people with unmet mental health needs out of the criminal justice system. We’ll also learn about a new software upgrade to a long-neglected state website that allows you to follow the more than $30 billion Colorado’s government spends each year. Plus, we’ll learn more about how COVID-19 can affect our senses of hearing and smell, and we get the latest on the state’s efforts to secure more resources for fighting wildfires, such as water- and retardant-dropping planes and helicopters.
