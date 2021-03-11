Colorado Edition: The Resilience Of Community

Today on Colorado Edition: We look at the declining rates of COVID-19 found in nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Next, we learn about how Special Olympics Colorado is navigating the pandemic to provide safe events. Then, we talk to a Special Olympics athlete about what the community has meant to him over the years.

Today’s guests include: CEO and president of Special Olympics Colorado, Megan Scremin; and mother and son Elizabeth Lichtenstein and Raphael Avery. Today’s episode features reporting from KUNC’s Michael de Yoanna, Alana Schreiber and Rae Solomon.

