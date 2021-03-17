Colorado Edition: How High Is Too High?

Today on Colorado Edition: We speak with researchers at Children’s Hospital Colorado, who recently published a study looking at how marijuana use in breastfeeding parents can affect breastmilk. We also hear about updates to federal flood plain maps, which impact flood insurance rates. Plus, we learn more about a women’s basketball team in Wyoming making history, and we hear from listeners around the state about what they think of American football and the dangers of traumatic brain injuries.

Today’s guests include: Dr. Maya Bunik and Dr. Erica Wymore with Children’s Hospital Colorado; and Ken Amundson, managing editor with Bizwest. Today’s show features reporting from: Stephanie Serrano, a reporter with the Mountain West News Bureau. And we also hear from listeners like you!

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our production team includes Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny), Adam Rayes (@arayes17), Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib) and Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC's air, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m.