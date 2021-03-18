© 2021
KUNC's Colorado Edition

Colorado Edition: Widening The Field

colorado river near kremmling
Nick Cote for KUNC
/
LightHawk
The Colorado River snakes through ranch land near Kremmling, Colo.

Today on Colorado Edition: We get an update on the state’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout, as more doses are set to arrive and the number of ways to get an appointment is increasing. We also explore a looming showdown for states that rely on drinking and irrigation water from the Colorado River. And, we hear from two agricultural producers about the backlash to the governor’s declaration of March 20 as a meat-free holiday.

Today’s guests include: Aaron Rice, owner and operator of Jodar Farms in Wellington; Tyler Huggins, co-founder and CEO of Meati Foods. This episode features reporting from KUNC’s Matt Bloom; Ariana Brocious of Arizona Public Media, Lexi Peery of KUER, and KUNC’s Colorado River basin reporter Luke Runyon.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman, and produced by Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny). The web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai. We get production help from Rae Solomon (@raedear1) and Adam Rayes (@arayes17). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show provided by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m., or Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 a.m.

