Colorado Edition: Serving Victims And Survivors

Today on Colorado Edition: We talk about the national spike in reported incidents of domestic violence during the pandemic. Plus, we get an update on unemployment and job opportunities in Colorado. We also hear why efforts to repeal the death penalty in Wyoming have become more bipartisan despite lawmakers defeating the most recent repeal proposal. And, we learn about a new app called “Write On” that helps you collaborate on stories with loved ones and strangers.

Today’s guests include: Ruth Glenn, chief executive officer of the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence; Tamara Chaung, technology, business and economy reporter for the Colorado Sun; and Niroj Bhattarai and Bikul Koirala, creators of the Write On app. Today’s show features reporting from Maggie Mullen, a reporter for the Mountain West News Bureau.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you! Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our production team includes Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny), Adam Rayes (@arayes17), Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib) and Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC's air, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m.