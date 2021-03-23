Colorado Edition: Coping In The Aftermath

On today’s episode of Colorado Edition, we hear from residents in the Boulder community, who are mourning the deaths of 10 people who died in Monday’s mass shooting at a Boulder King Soopers. We speak with a woman who lost her daughter in the 2012 Aurora theater shooting, about how she is helping to support the survivors of Monday’s deadly attack. We’ll also learn about the history of anti-Asian discrimination in the West and look at the ways it continues today. Lastly, we’ll get a look at Arizona’s effort to set its own water quality standards, following the Trump administrations rollback on part of the Clean Water Act last summer.

Today’s guests include Sandy Phillips, co-founder of Survivors Empowered; and William Wei, history professor at the CU Boulder and former state historian. Today’s episode featured reporting from KUNC’s Leigh Paterson; KUNC's Matt Bloom; KUNC's Adam Rayes; and Arizona Public Media's Ariana Brocious.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Today's episode of Colorado Edition was hosted by Henry Zimmerman and Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib). Our production team includes Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny) and Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC's air, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

