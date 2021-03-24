© 2021
KUNC's Colorado Edition

Colorado Edition: A Number Of Paths To Take

Today on Colorado Edition: We look at some of the unique factors influencing gun violence in the Mountain West region, which has a higher per capita rate of gun violence that other regions in the U.S. We’ll also get a look at the response to Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte’s recent killing of a wolf in Yellowstone National Park. Plus, we hear about uncertainty in the lives of Colorado families with immunocompromised children who can’t yet receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and what progress is being made toward getting them safely vaccinated. Lastly, we’ll hear a review of a new film showing the work being done on the James Webb Space Telescope, scheduled to launch in October.

Today’s show features reporting from: Robyn Vincent, KUNC’s Mountain West News Bureau reporter; Nate Hegyi, a Montana-based reporter for the Mountain West News Bureau; and KUNC reporter and Colorado Edition producer Rae Solomon. We also hear a review from KUNC film critic Howie Movshovitz.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Today’s episode of Colorado Edition was hosted by Henry Zimmerman and Rae Solomon (@raedear1). Our production team includes Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny) and Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC's air, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

