Colorado Edition: A Number Of Paths To Take

Today on Colorado Edition: We look at some of the unique factors influencing gun violence in the Mountain West region, which has a higher per capita rate of gun violence that other regions in the U.S. We’ll also get a look at the response to Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte’s recent killing of a wolf in Yellowstone National Park. Plus, we hear about uncertainty in the lives of Colorado families with immunocompromised children who can’t yet receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and what progress is being made toward getting them safely vaccinated. Lastly, we’ll hear a review of a new film showing the work being done on the James Webb Space Telescope, scheduled to launch in October.

