Colorado Edition: Called Into Question

Published March 29, 2021 at 5:08 PM MDT
SF_Capitol_Dawn.jpg
Scott Franz
/
Capitol Coverage

Today on Colorado Edition: We explore what’s ahead for the changing Republican party in Colorado, which for the first time will be run by an all female leadership team following recent party elections. We’ll also learn about a new bill that would ban paramedics from administering ketamine and similar drugs to people in situations involving police. Plus, we hear about the steps tribal governments in our region are taking that have put them ahead of the vaccination curve. And we check in with a museum in Boulder that is seeking to honor the lives of the 10 people who died during last week’s mass shooting at a King Sooper’s grocery store.

Today’s show features reporting from: KUNC military and investigative reporter Michael de Yoanna; Savannah Maher, a reporter with the Mountain West News Bureau; and KUNC arts and culture reporter Stacy Nick. We also hear from Jesse Paul, a reporter covering politics for the Colorado Sun.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our production team includes Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny), Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib) and Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC's air, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

