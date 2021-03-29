Colorado Edition: Called Into Question

Today on Colorado Edition: We explore what’s ahead for the changing Republican party in Colorado, which for the first time will be run by an all female leadership team following recent party elections. We’ll also learn about a new bill that would ban paramedics from administering ketamine and similar drugs to people in situations involving police. Plus, we hear about the steps tribal governments in our region are taking that have put them ahead of the vaccination curve. And we check in with a museum in Boulder that is seeking to honor the lives of the 10 people who died during last week’s mass shooting at a King Sooper’s grocery store.

Today’s show features reporting from: KUNC military and investigative reporter Michael de Yoanna; Savannah Maher, a reporter with the Mountain West News Bureau; and KUNC arts and culture reporter Stacy Nick. We also hear from Jesse Paul, a reporter covering politics for the Colorado Sun.

