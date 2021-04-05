Colorado Edition: Loosening Up

Today on Colorado Edition we take a look at a new bill at the state house aiming to loosen abortion restrictions for survivors of sexual assault. Then, we learn about a new financial incentive encouraging staff to sign up for vaccines at the Colorado Department of Corrections. Next, we learn about upcoming live music events as some venues start to open up for the first time in a year. And finally, we hear about groundwater shortages in Moab, Utah.

Today’s guests include Jack Teter, regional director of government affairs for Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains; Colorado Department of Corrections executive director, Dean Williams; and KUER's Southeast Utah Bureau reporter Kate Groetzinger. Additional reporting from KUNC’s Adam Rayes and Stacy Nick.

