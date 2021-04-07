© 2021
Colorado Edition: From The Top

Published April 7, 2021 at 5:05 PM MDT
Today on Colorado Edition: We’ll hear how one Front Range city is offering legal support to local renters facing eviction. We’ll also explore how Colorado beef producers are looking to establish trade relationships in southeast Asia. Plus, we go in-depth with a recent lawsuit brought against the Colorado Army National Guard over First Amendment rights, and we hear a perspective on our changing state from up in Leadville.

Today’s guests include: Managing editor of BizWest, Ken Amundson; and Colorado Edition listener, Annie Livingston-Garrett. Today’s show features reporting from: KUNC economy reporter Matt Bloom; and KUNC military and investigative reporter Michael de Yoanna.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our production team includes Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny), Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib) and Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC's air, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

