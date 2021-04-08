© 2021
Colorado Edition: A Path To Healing

Published April 8, 2021 at 7:21 PM MDT
Museum of Boulder
Courtesy Museum of Boulder
/
Visitors to the Museum of Boulder left 10 roses in tipped over vases to commemorate the 10 victims of the Boulder King Soopers shooting.

Today on Colorado Edition: Nearly three weeks after the shooting at a Boulder King Soopers store, police have wrapped up their investigation, but there is still much we don’t know. We’ll hear from two Boulder residents about how they, and the community, are processing their collective grief.

We’ll also learn about a new supportive housing project in Fort Collins that’s changing what it looks like to get people housed. We’ll explore the significance of Major League Baseball’s decision to relocate the annual All-Star Game to Colorado in the wake of Georgia’s new restrictions on voting. And, we hear from a marriage and family therapist on how to navigate a relationship when one person is a believer in QAnon conspiracy theories.

Our guests include Tom Zeiler, professor of history at University of Colorado Boulder, and Shawn Whitney, licensed marriage and family therapist and instructor at Colorado State University. This episode also features reporting from KUNC rural and small communities reporter Adam Rayes and KUNC economy reporter Matt Bloom.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our production team includes Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny), Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib) and Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC's air, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

