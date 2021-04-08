Colorado Edition: A Path To Healing

Today on Colorado Edition: Nearly three weeks after the shooting at a Boulder King Soopers store, police have wrapped up their investigation, but there is still much we don’t know. We’ll hear from two Boulder residents about how they, and the community, are processing their collective grief.

We’ll also learn about a new supportive housing project in Fort Collins that’s changing what it looks like to get people housed. We’ll explore the significance of Major League Baseball’s decision to relocate the annual All-Star Game to Colorado in the wake of Georgia’s new restrictions on voting. And, we hear from a marriage and family therapist on how to navigate a relationship when one person is a believer in QAnon conspiracy theories.

Our guests include Tom Zeiler, professor of history at University of Colorado Boulder, and Shawn Whitney, licensed marriage and family therapist and instructor at Colorado State University. This episode also features reporting from KUNC rural and small communities reporter Adam Rayes and KUNC economy reporter Matt Bloom.

