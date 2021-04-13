Colorado Edition: Who Is Accountable?

Today on Colorado Edition, we learn about a new bill aiming to make ski resorts more accountable for public safety. Then we hear about new calls for assault weapon bans and other gun control measures in the wake of the Boulder shooting. Plus, we hear from a Second Amendment rights activist about how gun owners — not just legislators — should play a part in preventing mass shootings.

Today’s guests include: Lesley Hollywood, executive director of Rally for Our Rights. And today's show features reporting from: KUNC investigative reporter Michael de Yoanna; and KUNC's state Capitol reporter Scott Franz.

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole and Henry Zimmerman.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs.