KUNC's Colorado Edition

Colorado Edition: In Through The Outdoors

Published April 14, 2021 at 6:11 PM MDT
Mike DelliVeneri
Colorado Parks And Wildlife

On today’s Colorado Edition: The last year saw a huge bump in people getting outdoors to escape pandemic confinement. We hear from Colorado Parks and Wildlife about the impact all that recreation has had on the environment. We explore the struggles of one of the region’s original natural grocers, and the overall state of the natural foods market. And, we talk with two authors on either side of the Continental Divide, who began a correspondence during the pandemic, based on their shared love of the Mountain West.

Today’s guests include: Travis Duncan of Colorado Parks & Wildlife; BizWest reporter Dan Mika; and authors of Air Mail: Letters of Politics, Pandemics, and Place Pam Houston and Amy Irvine.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our producers are Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny) and Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib). The web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai. We get production help from Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show provided by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m., or Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 a.m.

KUNC's Colorado Edition
Colorado Edition
