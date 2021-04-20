Colorado Edition: Measuring The Impact

On today’s Colorado Edition: Jurors on Tuesday found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all three charges he faced in the murder of George Floyd in 2020. We speak with a professor of ethnic studies about the significance of the long-anticipated verdicts. We also hear from Gov. Jared Polis as he begins to hand off more of the pandemic response powers to local governments. We discuss the use of restraints on kids in Colorado schools, and the legislative roadblocks that prevent education officials from intervening. And, we explore a new exhibit at the Museum of Boulder that pays tribute to the lives lost during the last year.

Today’s guests include Hillary Potter, associate professor of ethnic studies at the University of Colorado Boulder; and Melanie Asmar, senior reporter with Chalkbeat Colorado. Today’s episode also features reporting from KUNC’s state Capitol reporter Scott Franz, and KUNC arts and culture reporter Stacy Nick.

