KUNC's Colorado Edition

Colorado Edition: Processing The Pain

Published April 22, 2021 at 4:51 PM MDT
Today on Colorado Edition: we learn how traumatic experiences can take a toll on the mental health and morale of law enforcement officers. Then, we hear about a nonprofit that offers military veterans an artistic path of healing their trauma. We talk with Gov. Jared Polis about attempts to vaccinate members of rural communities. And then, we learn about the first college in Colorado to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all students.

Today’s guests include: Longmont police sergeant and president of Colorado Fraternal Order of Police, Stephen Schulz; co-founder and executive director of CreatiVets Richard Casper, speaking with KUNC's military and veterans reporter Michael de Yoanna; Colorado Gov. Jared Polis; and president of Fort Lewis College, Tom Stritikus.

The Partnerships for Veteran & Military Health virtual conference is April 23-24, 2021, with an emphasis on inspiring a community of care and connections.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our producers are Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny) and Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib). The web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai. We get production help from Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show provided by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m., or Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 a.m.

KUNC's Colorado Edition
Related Content
    Colorado Edition: Whether We Understand It Or Not
    Today on Colorado Edition: We look at the factors driving the cumulative mental health strain for many Black Coloradans, and we explore the growing need for mental health care. We’ll also take a look at the record-breaking month of median home sales across much of Northern Colorado, and what it all means for sellers and would-be buyers. Plus, we explore the environmental importance of native plants, and hear how our shifting climate is impacting butterfly populations across the West.
    Colorado Edition: Measuring The Impact
    On today’s Colorado Edition: Jurors on Tuesday found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all three charges he faced in the murder of George Floyd in 2020. We speak with a professor of ethnic studies about the significance of the long-anticipated verdicts. We also hear from Gov. Jared Polis as he begins to hand off more of the pandemic response powers to local governments. We discuss the use of restraints on kids in Colorado schools, and the legislative roadblocks that prevent education officials from intervening. And, we explore a new exhibit at the Museum of Boulder that pays tribute to the lives lost during the last year.
    Colorado Edition: A Time For Change
    Today on Colorado Edition: We get a look at the how Colorado is leading the push for police reform as nationwide calls for meaningful change grow. We also hear about recent legislation looking to help people of color stake their claim in the blossoming marijuana industry. We learn more about a recently extended program providing food aid to low-income students during the pandemic — and how the agencies distributing funds are trying to reach more eligible students. And, we hear how climate change could finish off a World War II-era bomber discovered at the bottom of Lake Mead.
