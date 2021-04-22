Colorado Edition: Processing The Pain

Today on Colorado Edition: we learn how traumatic experiences can take a toll on the mental health and morale of law enforcement officers. Then, we hear about a nonprofit that offers military veterans an artistic path of healing their trauma. We talk with Gov. Jared Polis about attempts to vaccinate members of rural communities. And then, we learn about the first college in Colorado to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all students.

Today’s guests include: Longmont police sergeant and president of Colorado Fraternal Order of Police, Stephen Schulz; co-founder and executive director of CreatiVets Richard Casper, speaking with KUNC's military and veterans reporter Michael de Yoanna; Colorado Gov. Jared Polis; and president of Fort Lewis College, Tom Stritikus.

The Partnerships for Veteran & Military Health virtual conference is April 23-24, 2021, with an emphasis on inspiring a community of care and connections.

