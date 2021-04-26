Colorado Edition: All That I Have

Today on Colorado Edition: We get the latest on the vaccine rollout in Colorado and explore what benefits we’re beginning to see due to an increasingly vaccinated population. We also take a look at how traumatic events can impact first responders, and even people who weren’t physically at the scene of a traumatic event. And with the vaccine rollout on track, we look at the return of summer camps in Colorado. And KUNC’s film critic gives us a review of The Father, which received six Oscar nominations and features Best Actor winner Anthony Hopkins.

Today’s guests include: Erica Breunlin and Michael Booth, reporters for the Colorado Sun; and Dr. Mariya Dvoskina, a police and public safety psychologist. Today’s show features reporting from KUNC reporter Matt Bloom; and we hear a review from KUNC film critic Howie Movshovitz, who teaches film and television at CU Denver.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our production team includes Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny), Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib) and Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m., or Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 a.m.