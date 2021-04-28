© 2021
kunc-header-1440x90.png
Our Story Happens Here
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
CoEd_logo_0308.png
KUNC's Colorado Edition

Colorado Edition: At The End Of The Road

Published April 28, 2021 at 5:20 PM MDT
Mary and Brittany
Alison Joucovsky
Housemates Mary (left) and Brittany met through Sunshine Homeshare.

On today’s Colorado Edition, we dig into the complications surrounding President Biden’s plan to remove all American troops from Afghanistan by September. Plus, we hear about new jobs in the tech-industry coming to Boulder. Then, we learn about how recent acts of police brutality have impacted people of color across the Mountain West. And, we hear about a nonprofit aiming to make Colorado communities more diverse when it comes to age.

Today’s guests include: Chris Wood, editor and publisher of BizWest; and Alison Joucovsky, executive director and founder of Sunshine Homeshare. This episode features reporting from KUNC investigative and veterans' issues reporter Michael de Yoanna and Mountain West News Bureau reporter Robyn Vincent.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our producers are Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny) and Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib). The web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai. We get production help from Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show provided by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m., or Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 a.m.

KUNC's Colorado Edition
Stay Connected
Related Content
  • mbcensusphoto.jpg
    News
    Colorado Edition: Close Enough To Count
    Colorado Edition
    ,
    Today on Colorado Edition: We examine Colorado’s legislative response to mounting mental health issues and concerns. Plus, we get a breakdown of the state’s plan for allocating early childhood stimulus funding from December’s federal aid package. We’ll also take a look at the first round of 2020 Census data and its accuracy, and we’ll hear about a group of second graders who are helping to prepare Coloradans for wolf reintroduction.
  • Colorado Gov. Jared Polis opens the shipping box containing the state's first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, Dec. 14, 2020, in east Denver.
    News
    Colorado Edition: All That I Have
    Colorado Edition
    ,
    Today on Colorado Edition: We get the latest on the vaccine rollout in Colorado and explore what benefits we’re beginning to see due to an increasingly vaccinated population. We also take a look at how traumatic events can impact first responders, and even people who weren’t physically at the scene of a traumatic event. And with the vaccine rollout on track, we look at the return of summer camps in Colorado. And KUNC’s film critic gives us a review of The Father, which received six Oscar nominations and features Best Actor winner Anthony Hopkins.
  • boulder memorial police car - Matt Bloom.JPG
    News
    Colorado Edition: Processing The Pain
    Colorado Edition
    ,
    Today on Colorado Edition: we learn how traumatic experiences can take a toll on the mental health and morale of law enforcement officers. Then, we hear about a nonprofit that offers military veterans an artistic path of healing their trauma. We talk with Governor Jared Polis about attempts to vaccinate members of rural communities. And then, we learn about the first college in Colorado to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all students.
Load More