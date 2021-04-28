Colorado Edition: At The End Of The Road

On today’s Colorado Edition, we dig into the complications surrounding President Biden’s plan to remove all American troops from Afghanistan by September. Plus, we hear about new jobs in the tech-industry coming to Boulder. Then, we learn about how recent acts of police brutality have impacted people of color across the Mountain West. And, we hear about a nonprofit aiming to make Colorado communities more diverse when it comes to age.

Today’s guests include: Chris Wood, editor and publisher of BizWest; and Alison Joucovsky, executive director and founder of Sunshine Homeshare. This episode features reporting from KUNC investigative and veterans' issues reporter Michael de Yoanna and Mountain West News Bureau reporter Robyn Vincent.

