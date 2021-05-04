© 2021
KUNC's Colorado Edition

Colorado Edition: Risky Business

Published May 4, 2021 at 5:17 PM MDT
On today’s Colorado Edition, we hear about a new bill in the state legislature that would allow the composting of human bodies after death. Then, we learn how speculative investments into water rights are exposing problems in the ways we divvy up scarce water supplies. And, we hear about a new media partnership between the Colorado Sun and a national nonprofit.

Today’s guests include: State Rep. Briana Titone; Aspen Journalism reporter Heather Sackett; Colorado Sun editor Larry Ryckman; and CEO and cofounder of the National Trust for Local News, Elizabeth Hanson Shapiro. Special reporting from KUNC’s Colorado River Basin reporter Luke Runyon.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our producers are Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny) and Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib). The web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai. We get production help from Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show provided by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m., or Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 a.m.

