Colorado Edition: Risky Business

On today’s Colorado Edition, we hear about a new bill in the state legislature that would allow the composting of human bodies after death. Then, we learn how speculative investments into water rights are exposing problems in the ways we divvy up scarce water supplies. And, we hear about a new media partnership between the Colorado Sun and a national nonprofit.

Today’s guests include: State Rep. Briana Titone; Aspen Journalism reporter Heather Sackett; Colorado Sun editor Larry Ryckman; and CEO and cofounder of the National Trust for Local News, Elizabeth Hanson Shapiro. Special reporting from KUNC’s Colorado River Basin reporter Luke Runyon.

