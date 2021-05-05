Colorado Edition: What It Is Today

Today on Colorado Edition: Recently released police body camera footage showed the violent arrest of a woman with dementia in Loveland, sparking community outrage. We hear how the recent pressure to reform police training is spurring change in the ways police interact with people who experience disability. We also discuss the latest COVID-19 outbreaks in the state and how they are impacting schools, from teachers to students. And, we speak with Lisa Napoli, author of a recent book detailing how several influential women helped shape National Public Radio into what it is today.

Today’s guests include: Erica Meltzer, bureau chief with Chalkbeat Colorado; and Lisa Napoli, a journalist and author of Susan, Linda, Nina & Cokie: The Extraordinary Story of the Founding Mothers. Today’s show features reporting from KUNC mental health reporter Leigh Paterson.

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole and Henry Zimmerman.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado.


