Colorado Edition: Who's Keeping Track?

Today on Colorado Edition: The death rates for pregnant Colorado women have doubled since 2008, and state lawmakers are looking to intervene before rates get worse. We’ll explore a package of bills heading toward passage that aims to prevent deaths among pregnant women and create better outcomes for babies. We’ll hear about a local initiative that creates art by sifting through wildfire ashes, and we’ll get a look at youth homelessness across our region through a shelter in Colorado Springs. We’ll also speak with the new food editor at 5280 Magazine.

Today’s guests include: Jennifer Brown, a reporter with the Colorado Sun; and Patricia Kaowthumrong, the new food editor at 5280 Magazine. Today’s show features reporting from: KUNC arts and culture reporter Stacy Nick; and Stephanie Serrano, a Reno, Nevada-based reporter with the Mountain West News Bureau.

