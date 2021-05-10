© 2021
Colorado Edition: Who's Keeping Track?

Published May 10, 2021 at 4:16 PM MDT
Sonogram picture - 6720x4480.jpg
Dahcia Lyons-Bastien

Today on Colorado Edition: The death rates for pregnant Colorado women have doubled since 2008, and state lawmakers are looking to intervene before rates get worse. We’ll explore a package of bills heading toward passage that aims to prevent deaths among pregnant women and create better outcomes for babies. We’ll hear about a local initiative that creates art by sifting through wildfire ashes, and we’ll get a look at youth homelessness across our region through a shelter in Colorado Springs. We’ll also speak with the new food editor at 5280 Magazine.

Today’s guests include: Jennifer Brown, a reporter with the Colorado Sun; and Patricia Kaowthumrong, the new food editor at 5280 Magazine. Today’s show features reporting from: KUNC arts and culture reporter Stacy Nick; and Stephanie Serrano, a Reno, Nevada-based reporter with the Mountain West News Bureau.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our production team includes Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny), Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib) and Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Forest Robots and by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m., or Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 a.m.

