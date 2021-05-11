© 2021
KUNC's Colorado Edition

Colorado Edition: Up, Down, And Back Up Again

Published May 11, 2021 at 5:41 PM MDT
W.G. Dayton via Flickr
The view from Copper Mountain, in 2008.

Today on Colorado Edition: We examine some of the reasons behind low vaccination rates among Colorado’s Hispanic and Latino populations. We’ll also hear about a new mentorship program for folks looking to stake their claim in the ever-growing marijuana industry. Plus, we get a look at the challenges and opportunities the Biden administration’s free community college proposal presents to our state and its community college system, and we speak with the Colorado woman who recently broke a North American record for uphill skiing.

Today’s guests include: Truman Bradley, executive director of the Marijuana Industry Group; Jason Gonzales, a reporter covering higher education with Chalkbeat Colorado; and Grace Staberg, professional mountaineer and athlete. Today’s show features reporting from KUNC economy reporter Matt Bloom.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our production team includes Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny), Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib) and Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m., or Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 a.m.

