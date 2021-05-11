Colorado Edition: Up, Down, And Back Up Again

Today on Colorado Edition: We examine some of the reasons behind low vaccination rates among Colorado’s Hispanic and Latino populations. We’ll also hear about a new mentorship program for folks looking to stake their claim in the ever-growing marijuana industry. Plus, we get a look at the challenges and opportunities the Biden administration’s free community college proposal presents to our state and its community college system, and we speak with the Colorado woman who recently broke a North American record for uphill skiing.

Today’s guests include: Truman Bradley, executive director of the Marijuana Industry Group; Jason Gonzales, a reporter covering higher education with Chalkbeat Colorado; and Grace Staberg, professional mountaineer and athlete. Today’s show features reporting from KUNC economy reporter Matt Bloom.

