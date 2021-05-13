© 2021
Colorado Edition: Creating Connections

Published May 13, 2021 at 6:05 PM MDT
dolores_colorado_ken_lund_cc-by-sa.jpg
Ken Lund
/
CC BY-SA 2.0
Dolores, Colorado.

On today’s Colorado Edition: We hear about challenges one rural business faced during the pandemic, and learn about a new online network that seeks to connect these businesses with needed resources. We drop in on a drone soccer tournament to learn more about this growing e-sport. And, we speak with a pair of historians about a new book on the trans history of Trinidad, Colorado, a small former mining town which, for many years, was one of a handful of places with a clinic providing gender confirmation surgery.

Today’s guests include: Elizabeth Philbrick, co-founder of EsoTerra Cider in Dolores; Delaney Keating, executive director of Startup Colorado; Soleil Hanberry-Lizzi, historian and intern with History Colorado, and Going To Trinidad author Martin Smith. This episode also features reporting from KUNC's American Dream reporter Stephanie Daniel.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our producers are Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny) and Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib). The web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai. We get production help from Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show provided by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m., or Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 a.m.

