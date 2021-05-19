Colorado Edition: The Associated Costs

Today on Colorado Edition: We get the latest on the redistricting process in Colorado, a process magnified by the addition of an extra U.S. House Representative, and slowed down by the delayed 2020 Census count. We’ll also hear how Coloradans are responding to the ongoing violence in Palestine. Plus, we get a look at the high costs of cleaning up oil and gas wells in Colorado, abandoned by the companies that once operated them. And, we hear about local shake-ups in the oil and gas industry, and how it all fits into the rising price of fuel nationwide.

Today’s guests include: Dr. Reema Wahdan, director of the Colorado Palestine Club; Dan Mika, a reporter with BizWest; and High Country News’ Nick Bowlin. Today’s show features reporting from KUNC’s rural and small communities reporter, Adam Rayes.

