Colorado Edition: The Associated Costs

Published May 19, 2021 at 6:10 PM MDT
A worker enters the "dog house" during a break from plugging an orphaned oil well.

Today on Colorado Edition: We get the latest on the redistricting process in Colorado, a process magnified by the addition of an extra U.S. House Representative, and slowed down by the delayed 2020 Census count. We’ll also hear how Coloradans are responding to the ongoing violence in Palestine. Plus, we get a look at the high costs of cleaning up oil and gas wells in Colorado, abandoned by the companies that once operated them. And, we hear about local shake-ups in the oil and gas industry, and how it all fits into the rising price of fuel nationwide.

Today’s guests include: Dr. Reema Wahdan, director of the Colorado Palestine Club; Dan Mika, a reporter with BizWest; and High Country News’ Nick Bowlin. Today’s show features reporting from KUNC’s rural and small communities reporter, Adam Rayes.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Today’s episode of Colorado Edition was hosted by Henry Zimmerman. Our production team includes Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny), Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib) and Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

