Colorado Edition: Brighter Days Ahead

On today’s episode of Colorado Edition, we check in at the Boulder King Soopers that was the site of the deadly shooting in March about their plan to reopen this fall. Then, we hear why vaccine supply is outweighing demand in Colorado — and what to do about it. Next, we get a taste of post-pandemic life with a look at a recent live concert. Plus, we learn about the increased housing prices in Fort Collins as part of our My Colorado essay collection.

Today’s guests include former Table Mesa King Soopers employee Mike Engelhardt. Special reporting from KUNC’s Rae Solomon, Capitol Coverage reporter Scott Franz and arts and culture reporter Stacy Nick. Today's My Colorado essay comes from Fort Collins resident Curt Lyons.

