KUNC's Colorado Edition

Colorado Edition: Brighter Days Ahead

Published May 20, 2021 at 5:43 PM MDT
Families enjoy the music at Planet Bluegrass in Lyons, Colorado, and the nearby North Saint Vrain Creek. In 2013, a 500-year flood submerged the venue.

On today’s episode of Colorado Edition, we check in at the Boulder King Soopers that was the site of the deadly shooting in March about their plan to reopen this fall. Then, we hear why vaccine supply is outweighing demand in Colorado — and what to do about it. Next, we get a taste of post-pandemic life with a look at a recent live concert. Plus, we learn about the increased housing prices in Fort Collins as part of our My Colorado essay collection.

Today’s guests include former Table Mesa King Soopers employee Mike Engelhardt. Special reporting from KUNC’s Rae Solomon, Capitol Coverage reporter Scott Franz and arts and culture reporter Stacy Nick. Today's My Colorado essay comes from Fort Collins resident Curt Lyons.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our producers are Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny) and Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib). The web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai. We get production help from Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show provided by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m., or Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 a.m.

Related Content
    Colorado Edition: The Associated Costs
    Today on Colorado Edition: We get the latest on the redistricting process in Colorado, a process magnified by the addition of an extra U.S. House Representative, and slowed down by the delayed 2020 Census count. We’ll also hear how Coloradans are responding to the ongoing violence in Palestine. Plus, we get a look at the high costs of cleaning up oil and gas wells in Colorado, abandoned by the companies that once operated them. And, we hear about local shake-ups in the oil and gas industry, and how it all fits into the rising price of fuel nationwide.
    Colorado Edition: Birds Of Passage
    Today on Colorado Edition: Gov. Jared Polis has signed a $34 billion state budget, part of which fully restores funding cut from education in last year’s budget. We take a look at the new budget and where in education the money will go. We’ll also hear about the unease many are feeling as we slowly return to living life in-person, especially in the return to school. Then, we examine court delays caused by the pandemic, and we learn more about peak bird migration happening now in Colorado.
    Colorado Edition: Rewriting The Rules
    Today on Colorado Edition: We learn more about the latest guidance for mask-wearing in Colorado. Then, we hear about a new bill that aims to give Coloradans more control over their personal information on the internet. And, we learn about researchers examining the walls of the Grand Canyon to understand more about climate change. Plus, we find out about an art exhibition in Loveland that’s elevating the voices of Asian American artists.
