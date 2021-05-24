© 2021
KUNC's Colorado Edition

Colorado Edition: Bridge Over Troubled Lands

Published May 24, 2021 at 5:33 PM MDT
3930075934_3d37e2cf8c_o.jpg
Steven Martin
/
The Red Cliff Bridge, near the small northeast town of Red Cliff, Colorado.

Today on Colorado Edition: We explore Colorado’s infrastructure past with a historian who is hoping to reframe some of our older bridges as unique historic properties, worthy of preservation. We’ll also hear about indoor air quality and why most people think of air quality as an outdoors issue. Plus we’ll take a look at new camping restrictions and bans in place across the state this year as officials try to mitigate damage caused by an influx of visitors. And we’ll hear KUNC’s film critic review the Icelandic film, The County.

Today’s guests include: Jason Blevins, a reporter for the Colorado Sun. And today’s show features reporting from: KUNC’s Rae Solomon; and Maggie Mullen, a reporter with the Mountain West News Bureau. We also hear a review from KUNC film critic Howie Movshovitz, who teaches film and television at CU Denver.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our production team includes Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny), Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib) and Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m., or Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 a.m.

