Colorado Edition: On The Road To Recovery

On today’s episode of Colorado Edition, we learn about the search for a new president of the University of Colorado's four-campus system. Then, we look at how the state is trying to lower out-of-pocket costs for prescription drugs. And, in light of the recent death of the Love Has Won cult leader in Colorado, we hear thoughts from a Littleton-based cult recovery counselor.

Today’s guests include Chalkbeat Colorado’s higher education reporter, Jason Gonzales; senior Colorado correspondent for Kaiser Health News, Markian Hawryluk; and professional counselor specializing in cult recovery, Rosanne Henry.

