KUNC's Colorado Edition

Colorado Edition: Crunching The Numbers

Published May 26, 2021 at 5:01 PM MDT
milner_mountain_northern_colorado_2017_pedrik_cc-by.jpg
Pedro Mendes
/
CC BY 2.0
A view along the Front Range in Northern Colorado.

On today’s Colorado Edition: The state has announced it will hold five $1 million drawings for Coloradans who've been vaccinated against COVID-19. The idea is to encourage more people to get the shots in a timely manner – but do vaccine incentives actually work? We’ll hear more about what the research shows. Then, we’ll dig into the latest population estimates in Northern Colorado to see what the trends reveal. And we explore a little-known tool that can predict how lawmakers might vote on a bill, even before it comes up for debate.

Today’s show features reporting from KUNC rural and small communities reporter Adam Rayes, KUNC investigative reporter Michael de Yoanna and Capitol Coverage reporter Scott Franz. Our guests also include BizWest reporter Dan Mika.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our producers are Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny) and Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib). The web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai. We get production help from Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show provided by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m., or Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 a.m.

