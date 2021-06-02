© 2021
Colorado Edition: Labor Intensive

Published June 2, 2021 at 6:11 PM MDT
On today’s episode of Colorado Edition, we’ll hear how the Biden administration is lending a hand to small businesses. Then, we learn how Colorado restaurant and tourism industries are responding to the shortage of workers. Plus, we dig into a new lawsuit challenging Major League Baseball’s decision to move the All-Star game to Denver. And, we talk to an organization that brings Israelis and Palestinians together to work on sustainable projects with a bent towards peace.

Today’s guests include: Bizwest reporter Lucas High; Sustainable Israeli Palestinian Projects (SIPP) president Peter Ornstein; and board member of SIPP and professor at CU Boulder, Bernard Amadei. This episode features reporting from KUNC economy reporter Matt Bloom.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

This episode of Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and and Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib). Our producers are Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny) and Rae Solomon (@raedear1). The web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai. KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show provided by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m., or Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 a.m.

