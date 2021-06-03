© 2021
Colorado Edition: A Fresh Start

Published June 3, 2021 at 6:02 PM MDT
Traffic backs up on Interstate 25 south of downtown Denver.

On today’s episode of Colorado Edition, we’ll talk about the $5.4 billion transportation package state lawmakers passed this week. Then, we’ll hear from new entrepreneurs who started their businesses in the midst of the pandemic. We’ll also listen back to a conversation about the Granby "Killdozer" rampage on the 17th anniversary of the incident. And, we’ll get a review of the 2021 film There Is No Evil.

Today’s guests include: Capitol Coverage reporter Scott Franz; and Patrick Brower, Granby resident and the author of Killdozer: The True Story of the Colorado Bulldozer Rampage. This episode features reporting from KUNC reporter Rae Solomon and KUNC film critic Howie Movshovitz.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our production team includes Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny), Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib) and Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m., or Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 a.m.

