Colorado Edition: Rediscovering Home

On today’s episode of Colorado Edition, we look at the changing mask mandates in residential care facilities. Then, we learn how closing many Native American Reservations to visitors during the pandemic impacted tribal communities. Next, we hear how drought conditions are not only harmful to crops and livestock, but also to the mental health of agricultural workers. And, we dig into a last-minute bill that would offer Coloradans a deferment on paying some property taxes.

Today’s guests include Mountain West News Bureau reporter, Stephanie Serrano; KJSD news director, Lucas Brady Woods; and Colorado Sun reporter, Jesse Paul. Feature reporting from KUNC’s Investigative and Veterans Issues Reporter, Michael de Yoanna.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members . Thank you!

Today's episode of Colorado Edition was hosted by Henry Zimmerman. Our producers are Tess Novotny ( @tess_novotny ) and Alana Schreiber ( @ayyschreib ). The web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai. We get production help from Rae Solomon (@raedear1 ). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show provided by Blue Dot Sessions.