Colorado Edition: Old Stories, New Chapters

Published June 8, 2021 at 6:11 PM MDT
jacob-milstein-cropped.JPG
American Jewish Historical Society
Jacob Milstein, son-in-law of Shul Baer Milstein, with his granddaughter. After Cotopaxi, Jacob and his wife Nettie farmed near Longmont and then near Broomfield.

On today’s episode of Colorado Edition, we learn about new potential requirements for prospective Colorado educators seeking teaching licenses. Then, we hear about the racist legacy of one “sundown town” in Nevada. Next, we dive into the latest economic boost in the energy industry in Weld County. And, we learn how a failed Jewish farming colony in the 1880s helped lay the foundation for Colorado’s Jewish communities.

Today’s guests include: senior reporter for Chalkbeat Colorado, Ann Schimke; KUNR reporter Paul Boger; professor of history at the University of Denver, Jeanne Abrams; associate professor of English at the University of Denver, Adam Rovner; and former investment banker, Miles Saltiel. This episode features special reporting by KUNC economy reporter Matt Bloom and Colorado Edition producer Alana Schreiber.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Today's episode of Colorado Edition was hosted by Henry Zimmerman. Our producers are Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny) and Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib). The web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai. We get production help from Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show provided by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m., or Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 a.m.

