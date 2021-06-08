Colorado Edition: Old Stories, New Chapters

On today’s episode of Colorado Edition, we learn about new potential requirements for prospective Colorado educators seeking teaching licenses. Then, we hear about the racist legacy of one “sundown town” in Nevada. Next, we dive into the latest economic boost in the energy industry in Weld County. And, we learn how a failed Jewish farming colony in the 1880s helped lay the foundation for Colorado’s Jewish communities.

Today’s guests include: senior reporter for Chalkbeat Colorado, Ann Schimke; KUNR reporter Paul Boger; professor of history at the University of Denver, Jeanne Abrams; associate professor of English at the University of Denver, Adam Rovner; and former investment banker, Miles Saltiel. This episode features special reporting by KUNC economy reporter Matt Bloom and Colorado Edition producer Alana Schreiber.

