Colorado Edition: No Incentive So Great

Published June 9, 2021 at 5:32 PM MDT
help-wanted-hiring-sign-15-hour.jpg
Matt Bloom
/
KUNC

Today on Colorado Edition: We get an update on a bill that would place limits on when paramedics can sedate people with ketamine. We also hear an economist’s perspective on an incentive program from the state aiming to get unemployed Coloradans back into the workforce. And we’ll hear why a different incentive program to vaccinate Colorado’s correctional officers isn’t working like officials had hoped.

Today’s guests include: KUNC investigative reporter Michael de Yoanna; and Martin Shields, a professor of economics at Colorado State University. Today’s show features reporting from: KUNC's Rae Solomon; and KUNC rural and small communities reporter Adam Rayes.

Editor's Note: A previous version of this episode discussed the COVID-19 vaccination rate among CDOC staff as "just under 50%." It has been updated to state the correct figure of just over 50%.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our production team includes Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny), Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib) and Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m., or Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 a.m.

