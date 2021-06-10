© 2021
KUNC's Colorado Edition

Colorado Edition: Leveling The Playing Field

Published June 10, 2021 at 6:04 PM MDT
JG.jpg
Jillian Geib
Jillian Geib shows off a scorecard at Coors Field to celebrate her new role as an official scorekeeper for the Colorado Rockies. She is the first woman in the franchise's history to hold this position.

Today on Colorado Edition: we learn how a new law might change the future of marijuana hospitality along the northern Front Range. Then, we speak to a new member of the Colorado Rockies franchise, and discover how she is making history. Next, we take a look a new true crime podcast out of the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. Plus, in honor of Pride Month, we revisit a story that takes us from Colorado’s history as a “hate state” to a leader in LGBTQ+ rights.

Today’s guests include BizWest reporter Tommy Wood; and scorekeeper for the Colorado Rockies, Jillian Geib. This episode features reporting from KUNC economy reporter Matt Bloom; arts and culture reporter Stacy Nick; and producer Alana Schreiber.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Today's episode of Colorado Edition was hosted by Henry Zimmerman. Our producers are Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny) and Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib). The web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai. We get production help from Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show provided by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m., or Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 a.m.

