Colorado Edition: Hellos And Goodbyes

On today’s episode of Colorado Edition, we discover how the rise of virtual health care during the pandemic changed both patient-provider relationships, and the future of health care. Then, we learn how communities damaged by last year’s wildfires are trying to recover their natural areas. Next, we hear about the first gray wolf pups to be spotted in the state since the 1940s. And, we check in with the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel, where the Colorado’s last printing press approaches its final days.

Today’s guests include chief of cardiology at Denver Health Medical Center, Dr. Brian Stauffer; medical director for virtual health at UC Health, Christopher Davis; Aspen Public Radio reporter Alex Hager; Colorado Sun reporter Jason Blevins; and pressroom manager of The Daily Sentinel, Lonnie Vincent.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members . Thank you!

This episode of Colorado Edition was hosted by Henry Zimmerman. Our producers are Tess Novotny ( @tess_novotny ) and Alana Schreiber ( @ayyschreib ). The web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai. We get production help from Rae Solomon (@raedear1 ). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show provided by Blue Dot Sessions.