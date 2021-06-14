© 2021
kunc-header-1440x90.png
Our Story Happens Here
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
CoEd_logo_0308.png
KUNC's Colorado Edition

Colorado Edition: Hellos And Goodbyes

Published June 14, 2021 at 6:23 PM MDT
printing press 3.jpg
Christopher Tomlinson
The printing press at The Daily Sentinel newspaper in Grand Junction.

On today’s episode of Colorado Edition, we discover how the rise of virtual health care during the pandemic changed both patient-provider relationships, and the future of health care. Then, we learn how communities damaged by last year’s wildfires are trying to recover their natural areas. Next, we hear about the first gray wolf pups to be spotted in the state since the 1940s. And, we check in with the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel, where the Colorado’s last printing press approaches its final days.

Today’s guests include chief of cardiology at Denver Health Medical Center, Dr. Brian Stauffer; medical director for virtual health at UC Health, Christopher Davis; Aspen Public Radio reporter Alex Hager; Colorado Sun reporter Jason Blevins; and pressroom manager of The Daily Sentinel, Lonnie Vincent.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

This episode of Colorado Edition was hosted by Henry Zimmerman. Our producers are Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny) and Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib). The web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai. We get production help from Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show provided by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m., or Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 a.m.

KUNC's Colorado Edition
Stay Connected
Colorado Edition
See stories by Colorado Edition
Related Content
  • JG.jpg
    News
    Colorado Edition: Leveling The Playing Field
    Colorado Edition
    ,
    Today on Colorado Edition: we learn how a new law might change the future of marijuana hospitality along the northern Front Range. Then, we speak to a new member of the Colorado Rockies franchise, and discover how she is making history. Next, we take a look a new true crime podcast out of the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. Plus, in honor of Pride Month, we revisit a story that takes us from Colorado’s history as a “hate state” to a leader in LGBTQ+ rights.
  • help-wanted-hiring-sign-15-hour.jpg
    News
    Colorado Edition: No Incentive So Great
    Colorado Edition
    ,
    Today on Colorado Edition: We get an update on a bill that would place limits on when paramedics can sedate people with ketamine. We also hear an economist’s perspective on an incentive program from the state aiming to get unemployed Coloradans back into the workforce. And we’ll hear why a different incentive program to vaccinate Colorado’s correctional officers isn’t working like officials had hoped.
  • jacob-milstein-cropped.JPG
    News
    Colorado Edition: Old Stories, New Chapters
    Colorado Edition
    ,
    On today’s episode of Colorado Edition, we learn about new potential requirements for prospective Colorado educators seeking teaching licenses. Then, we hear about the racist legacy of one “sundown town” in Nevada. Next, we dive into the latest economic boost in the energy industry in Weld County. And, we learn how a failed Jewish farming colony in the 1880s helped lay the foundation for Colorado’s Jewish communities.
Load More