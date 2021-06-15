Colorado Edition: A Drop In The Proverbial Bucket

Today on Colorado Edition: We take a look at a variety of bills passed out of the state legislature this session related to stimulus money, to mental health, and to the use of ketamine to sedate people in the presence of police. Plus, we hear how the state is cracking down on smaller bodies of water to prevent waste in the midst of drought conditions. We’ll also hear about a new scholarship program for students from underrepresented communities pursuing careers in health care. And we explore declining enrollment rates in schools across the state.

Today’s guests include: Melanie Asmar, a reporter with Chalkbeat Colorado. Today’s show features reporting from: KUNC mental health reporter Leigh Paterson; KUNC investigative reporter Michael de Yoanna; KUNC Western Water reporter Luke Runyon; and KUNC American Dream reporter Stephanie Daniel.

