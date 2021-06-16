Colorado Edition: The Source Of The Problem

Today on Colorado Edition: We hear about the upcoming Juneteenth celebration happening in Erie, a small Colorado town with a population that’s 92% white. We’ll also check in on the health of the drought-stricken Colorado River Basin through its two largest reservoirs. Plus, we explore the connection between how we heat our homes and the changing climate.

Today’s guests include: Justin Brooks of Being Better Neighbors, an Erie nonprofit; and Jennifer Carroll, Erie’s mayor. Today’s episode features reporting from KUNC's Western Water reporter Luke Runyon; and KUNC reporter and producer Rae Solomon.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Today’s episode of Colorado Edition was hosted by Henry Zimmerman. Our production team includes Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny), Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib) and Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m., or Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 a.m.

