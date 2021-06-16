© 2021
kunc-header-1440x90.png
Our Story Happens Here
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
CoEd_logo_0308.png
KUNC's Colorado Edition

Colorado Edition: The Source Of The Problem

Published June 16, 2021 at 5:35 PM MDT
IMG_8051.JPG
Luke Runyon
/
KUNC
The view of Lake Mead from Hoover Dam, July 2021.

Today on Colorado Edition: We hear about the upcoming Juneteenth celebration happening in Erie, a small Colorado town with a population that’s 92% white. We’ll also check in on the health of the drought-stricken Colorado River Basin through its two largest reservoirs. Plus, we explore the connection between how we heat our homes and the changing climate.

Today’s guests include: Justin Brooks of Being Better Neighbors, an Erie nonprofit; and Jennifer Carroll, Erie’s mayor. Today’s episode features reporting from KUNC's Western Water reporter Luke Runyon; and KUNC reporter and producer Rae Solomon.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Today’s episode of Colorado Edition was hosted by Henry Zimmerman. Our production team includes Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny), Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib) and Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m., or Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 a.m.

KUNC's Colorado Edition
Stay Connected
Colorado Edition
See stories by Colorado Edition
Related Content
  • farm_drought-ghood07032012.jpg
    News
    Colorado Edition: A Drop In The Proverbial Bucket
    Colorado Edition
    ,
    Today on Colorado Edition: We take a look at a variety of bills passed out of the state legislature this session related to stimulus money, to mental health, and to the use of ketamine to sedate people in the presence of police. Plus, we hear how the state is cracking down on smaller bodies of water to prevent waste in the midst of drought conditions. We’ll also hear about a new scholarship program for students from underrepresented communities pursuing careers in health care. And we explore declining enrollment rates in schools across the state.
  • printing press 3.jpg
    News
    Colorado Edition: Hellos And Goodbyes
    Colorado Edition
    ,
    On today’s episode of Colorado Edition, we discover how the rise of virtual health care during the pandemic changed both patient-provider relationships, and the future of health care. Then, we learn how communities damaged by last year’s wildfires are trying to recover their natural areas. Next, we hear about the first gray wolf pups to be spotted in the state since the 1940s. And, we check in with the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel, where the Colorado’s last printing press approaches its final days.
  • JG.jpg
    News
    Colorado Edition: Leveling The Playing Field
    Colorado Edition
    ,
    Today on Colorado Edition: we learn how a new law might change the future of marijuana hospitality along the northern Front Range. Then, we speak to a new member of the Colorado Rockies franchise, and discover how she is making history. Next, we take a look a new true crime podcast out of the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. Plus, in honor of Pride Month, we revisit a story that takes us from Colorado’s history as a “hate state” to a leader in LGBTQ+ rights.
Load More