Colorado Edition: Playing The Long Game

On today’s episode of Colorado Edition, we hear about a new transportation bill that will raise billions in funding for the state’s infrastructure. Then, we learn why theaters and concert venues are still waiting to get their hands on relief money from Congress. Plus, we hear how the city of Boulder is taking a local approach to fighting climate change. And, we get an opinion on the 2019 foreign film, Take Me Somewhere Nice, from KUNC's film critic.

Today’s guests include Russ Mann, a meteorologist with the Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center; and Jonathan Koehn, director of Boulder's climate initiatives department. Today's episode features reporting from Capitol Coverage reporter Scott Franz; and KUNC arts and culture reporter, Stacy Nick. We also hear a film review from KUNC film critic, Howie Movshovitz, who teaches film at CU Denver.

