© 2021
kunc-header-1440x90.png
Our Story Happens Here
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
CoEd_logo_0308.png
KUNC's Colorado Edition

Colorado Edition: Playing The Long Game

Published June 17, 2021 at 6:10 PM MDT
polis_transportation_bill_20210617_SF.jpg
Scott Franz
/
Capitol Coverage
Gov. Jared Polis speaks before signing a $5.4 billion transportation bill under I-70 near Floyd Hill on Thursday.

On today’s episode of Colorado Edition, we hear about a new transportation bill that will raise billions in funding for the state’s infrastructure. Then, we learn why theaters and concert venues are still waiting to get their hands on relief money from Congress. Plus, we hear how the city of Boulder is taking a local approach to fighting climate change. And, we get an opinion on the 2019 foreign film, Take Me Somewhere Nice, from KUNC's film critic.

Today’s guests include Russ Mann, a meteorologist with the Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center; and Jonathan Koehn, director of Boulder's climate initiatives department. Today's episode features reporting from Capitol Coverage reporter Scott Franz; and KUNC arts and culture reporter, Stacy Nick. We also hear a film review from KUNC film critic, Howie Movshovitz, who teaches film at CU Denver.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

This episode of Colorado Edition was hosted by Henry Zimmerman. Our producers are Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny) and Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib). The web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai. We get production help from Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show provided by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m., or Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 a.m.

KUNC's Colorado Edition
Stay Connected
Colorado Edition
See stories by Colorado Edition
Related Content
  • IMG_8051.JPG
    News
    Colorado Edition: The Source Of The Problem
    Colorado Edition
    ,
    Today on Colorado Edition: We hear about the upcoming Juneteenth celebration happening in Erie, a small Colorado town with a population that’s 92% white. We’ll also check in on the health of the drought-stricken Colorado River Basin through its two largest reservoirs. Plus, we explore the connection between how we heat our homes and the changing climate.
  • farm_drought-ghood07032012.jpg
    News
    Colorado Edition: A Drop In The Proverbial Bucket
    Colorado Edition
    ,
    Today on Colorado Edition: We take a look at a variety of bills passed out of the state legislature this session related to stimulus money, to mental health, and to the use of ketamine to sedate people in the presence of police. Plus, we hear how the state is cracking down on smaller bodies of water to prevent waste in the midst of drought conditions. We’ll also hear about a new scholarship program for students from underrepresented communities pursuing careers in health care. And we explore declining enrollment rates in schools across the state.
  • printing press 3.jpg
    News
    Colorado Edition: Hellos And Goodbyes
    Colorado Edition
    ,
    On today’s episode of Colorado Edition, we discover how the rise of virtual health care during the pandemic changed both patient-provider relationships, and the future of health care. Then, we learn how communities damaged by last year’s wildfires are trying to recover their natural areas. Next, we hear about the first gray wolf pups to be spotted in the state since the 1940s. And, we check in with the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel, where the Colorado’s last printing press approaches its final days.
Load More