Colorado Edition: Faced With A Deadline

On today’s episode of Colorado Edition, we learn how the federal moratorium on evictions that’s soon to expire might impact tenants and landlords across the state. Then, we examine how the racial and ethnic diversity of faculty at Colorado’s universities impacts students. Next, we learn how Colorado towns are working to preserve their starry night skies. And, we hear about a new documentary series on Rocky Mountain PBS that shines a light on “environmentally harmonious” buildings.

Today’s guests include: Chalkbeat Colorado’s higher education reporter, Jason Gonzales; and the host and executive producer of Heart of a Building, Paul Kriescher. This episode features reporting from: KUNC economic reporter Matt Bloom; and AAAS Mass Media Science & Engineering Fellow Ashley Piccone.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members . Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O’Toole ( @ErinOtoole1 ) Henry Zimmerman. Our producers are Tess Novotny ( @tess_novotny ) and Alana Schreiber ( @ayyschreib ). The web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai. We get production help from Rae Solomon (@raedear1 ). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show provided by Blue Dot Sessions.