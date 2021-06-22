© 2021
kunc-header-1440x90.png
Our Story Happens Here
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
CoEd_logo_0308.png
KUNC's Colorado Edition

Colorado Edition: Faced With A Deadline

Published June 22, 2021 at 5:31 PM MDT
Nantes_Library_Gilcrest_CO.jpg
Erie Bard
/
CC BY-SA 4.0
The Nantes Library in Gilcrest, Colorado has a reflective cool roof designed to increase energy efficiency and solar panels supplying most of the building's electricity needs. It was featured in a recent episode of "Heart of a Building."

On today’s episode of Colorado Edition, we learn how the federal moratorium on evictions that’s soon to expire might impact tenants and landlords across the state. Then, we examine how the racial and ethnic diversity of faculty at Colorado’s universities impacts students. Next, we learn how Colorado towns are working to preserve their starry night skies. And, we hear about a new documentary series on Rocky Mountain PBS that shines a light on “environmentally harmonious” buildings.

Today’s guests include: Chalkbeat Colorado’s higher education reporter, Jason Gonzales; and the host and executive producer of Heart of a Building, Paul Kriescher. This episode features reporting from: KUNC economic reporter Matt Bloom; and AAAS Mass Media Science & Engineering Fellow Ashley Piccone.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O’Toole (@ErinOtoole1) Henry Zimmerman. Our producers are Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny) and Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib). The web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai. We get production help from Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show provided by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m., or Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 a.m.

KUNC's Colorado Edition
Stay Connected
Colorado Edition
See stories by Colorado Edition
Related Content
  • JBS
    News
    Colorado Edition: An Impossible Choice
    Colorado Edition
    ,
    Today on Colorado Edition: We explore the ongoing housing crisis in Colorado’s mountain communities, and how emergency declarations are opening up short-term solutions in the high country. We also hear about an unusual ceremony that took place in Denver recently in which a 102-year-old World War II veteran received medals he had earned, but never received. Plus, the world’s largest meat processing company recently settled a federal lawsuit over claims of discrimination against Muslim workers at its Greeley plant. We’ll speak to a lawyer and a former worker involved in the case.
  • polis_transportation_bill_20210617_SF.jpg
    News
    Colorado Edition: Playing The Long Game
    Colorado Edition
    ,
    On today’s episode of Colorado Edition, we hear about a new transportation bill that will raise billions in funding for the state’s infrastructure. Then, we learn why theaters and concert venues are still waiting to get their hands on relief money from Congress. Plus, we hear how the city of Boulder is taking a local approach to fighting climate change. And, we get an opinion on the 2019 foreign film, Take Me Somewhere Nice, from KUNC's film critic.
  • IMG_8051.JPG
    News
    Colorado Edition: The Source Of The Problem
    Colorado Edition
    ,
    Today on Colorado Edition: We hear about the upcoming Juneteenth celebration happening in Erie, a small Colorado town with a population that’s 92% white. We’ll also check in on the health of the drought-stricken Colorado River Basin through its two largest reservoirs. Plus, we explore the connection between how we heat our homes and the changing climate.
Load More