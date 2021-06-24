Colorado Edition: Restoration And Recognition

On today’s episode of Colorado Edition, we hear more about the recent wave of wildfires burning though the northwestern part of the state, including the Sylvan Fire near Eagle. Then, we dive into wildfire restoration and recovery efforts at some of last year's worst-hit areas. And we celebrate the legacy of Barney Ford, a prominent Black businessman in Denver whose life was largely shaped by the Underground Railroad.

Today’s guests include David Boyd, public affairs officer for the White River National Forest; and Steve Shepard, a Barney Ford reenactor and former board member of the Black American West Museum. This episode features reporting from KUNC economic reporter Matt Bloom; AAAS Mass Media fellow Ashley Piccone; and Colorado Edition producer Alana Schreiber.

