Colorado Edition: Restoration And Recognition

Published June 24, 2021 at 5:47 PM MDT
Steve Shepard Barney Ford Reenactor.jpg
Sylvia Lambe
A Sept. 2018 photo of Steve Shepard reenacting Barney Ford, a 19th century Denver businessman, at the Higher Ground Fair in Laramie, Wyoming.

On today’s episode of Colorado Edition, we hear more about the recent wave of wildfires burning though the northwestern part of the state, including the Sylvan Fire near Eagle. Then, we dive into wildfire restoration and recovery efforts at some of last year's worst-hit areas. And we celebrate the legacy of Barney Ford, a prominent Black businessman in Denver whose life was largely shaped by the Underground Railroad.

Today’s guests include David Boyd, public affairs officer for the White River National Forest; and Steve Shepard, a Barney Ford reenactor and former board member of the Black American West Museum. This episode features reporting from KUNC economic reporter Matt Bloom; AAAS Mass Media fellow Ashley Piccone; and Colorado Edition producer Alana Schreiber.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O’Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our producers are Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny) and Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib). The web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai. We get production help from Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show provided by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m., or Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 a.m.

