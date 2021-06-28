© 2021
Colorado Edition: Prepare For The Worst, Hope For The Best

Published June 28, 2021 at 4:33 PM MDT
On today’s episode of Colorado Edition, we learn how a changing climate and other natural hazards can make buildings susceptible to damage. Then, we discover how small towns on the Front Range are trying to conserve water supply to support their booming communities. We hear why a state law is unintentionally making it harder for Coloradans to find remote work. And, we learn how arguments over critical race theory made their way to a Colorado school board meeting.

Today’s guests include research scientist with CU Boulder’s Earth Lab, Virginia Iglesias; reporter for KVNF in Paonia, Jodi Peterson; tech and business reporter with the Colorado Sun, Tamara Chuang; and education reporter with the Aurora Sentinel, Carina Julig.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O’Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our producers are Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny) and Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib). The web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai. We get production help from Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show provided by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m., or Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 a.m.

