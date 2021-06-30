© 2021
kunc-header-1440x90.png
Our Story Happens Here
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
CoEd_logo_0308.png
KUNC's Colorado Edition

Colorado Edition: Bumps In The Road

Published June 30, 2021 at 5:07 PM MDT
HV photo.jpg
Alana Schreiber
/
KUNC
Andy Kadlec, program director for Thistle ROC, runs a meeting at Hickory Village Mobile Home Park, where residents are hoping to purchase their own community.

Today on Colorado Edition: We learn why vaccination rates in rural communities are lagging behind more populated areas. Plus, we hear the latest on an effort by Colorado State University and the NASA SnowEx campaign to figure out how much water comes from mountain snowpack. We also get an inside scoop on how the sale of the Boulder chocolate company Lily’s fits into a larger trend in the candy industry. And, we talk with residents of Hickory Village, a Fort Collins mobile home community, who are trying to gain ownership of their park.

Today’s guests include: Trish McClain, director for the Northeast Colorado Health Department; Daniel McGrath, assistant professor of geosciences at Colorado State University; BizWest reporter Lucas High; and Thistle ROC program director Andy Kadlec. This episode features reporting from KUNC producer Alana Schreiber and AAAS Mass Media fellow Ashley Piccone.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our production team includes Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny), Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib) and Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m., or Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 a.m.

KUNC's Colorado Edition
Stay Connected
Colorado Edition
See stories by Colorado Edition
Related Content
  • mt_evans.jpg
    News
    Colorado Edition: To Live In A Name
    Colorado Edition
    ,
    Today on Colorado Edition: We hear about a recently passed bill that will do away with most court fees and costs in the state’s juvenile court system. We also explore the work of the state board tasked with reviewing requests to change geographic place names. Plus, we get the latest on two ongoing investigations into the decision to move U.S. Space Command headquarters to Alabama from Colorado, and we hear a review of the Macedonian film God Exists, Her Name Is Petrunya.
  • IMG_9544-2.jpg
    Colorado Edition: Prepare For The Worst, Hope For The Best
    On today’s episode of Colorado Edition, we learn how a changing climate and other natural hazards can make buildings susceptible to damage. Then, we discover how small towns on the Front Range are trying to conserve water supply to support their booming communities. We hear why a state law is unintentionally making it harder for Coloradans to find remote work. And, we learn how arguments over critical race theory made their way to a Colorado school board meeting.
  • Steve Shepard Barney Ford Reenactor.jpg
    News
    Colorado Edition: Restoration And Recognition
    Colorado Edition
    ,
    On today’s episode of Colorado Edition, we hear more about the recent wave of wildfires burning though the northwestern part of the state, including the Sylvan Fire near Eagle. Then, we dive into wildfire restoration and recovery efforts at some of last year's worst-hit areas. And, we celebrate the legacy of Barney Ford, a prominent Black businessman in Denver whose life was largely shaped by the Underground Railroad.
Load More