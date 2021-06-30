Colorado Edition: Bumps In The Road

Today on Colorado Edition: We learn why vaccination rates in rural communities are lagging behind more populated areas. Plus, we hear the latest on an effort by Colorado State University and the NASA SnowEx campaign to figure out how much water comes from mountain snowpack. We also get an inside scoop on how the sale of the Boulder chocolate company Lily’s fits into a larger trend in the candy industry. And, we talk with residents of Hickory Village, a Fort Collins mobile home community, who are trying to gain ownership of their park.

Today’s guests include: Trish McClain, director for the Northeast Colorado Health Department; Daniel McGrath, assistant professor of geosciences at Colorado State University; BizWest reporter Lucas High; and Thistle ROC program director Andy Kadlec. This episode features reporting from KUNC producer Alana Schreiber and AAAS Mass Media fellow Ashley Piccone.

