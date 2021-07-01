Colorado Edition: Get Your Saddle

Today on Colorado Edition: We head to the Greeley Stampede to get an inside look at the Miss Rodeo Colorado pageant. We also hear the story of recent eagle drama at Standley Lake that brought global attention to the park last year. Plus, we explore a course at Colorado State University that’s weaving Indigenous perspectives into natural resource management, and we speak with the food editor of 5280 Magazine.

Today’s guests include: Lexie-Sierra Martinez, a park ranger at Standley Lake in Westminster; and Patricia Kaowthumrong, food editor with 5280 Magazine. Today’s show features reporting from: Colorado Edition producer Alana Schreiber; and KUNC American Dream reporter Stephanie Daniel.

