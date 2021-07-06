Colorado Edition: Long Is The Cycle

Today on Colorado Edition: We learn about the work of a new coalition of early childhood stakeholders that’s forming to help educators earn their degrees. Plus, we hear about the comeback of a silent film festival here in Colorado, and we’ll visit the Shambhala Mountain Center, one of a growing number of places trying to shore up their defenses against future fires. We’ll also hear a listener essay about preserving the area between Denver and Colorado Springs.

Today’s show features reporting from: KUNC arts reporter Stacy Nick; and KUNC economy reporter Matt Bloom. We also speak with guest Ann Schimke, a senior reporter with Chalkbeat Colorado, and we hear an essay from listener Sydney Macy.

