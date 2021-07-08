Colorado Edition: In The Ballpark

On today’s Colorado Edition: Gov. Polis has ended the state’s health emergency declaration, saying that he’s now refocusing the pandemic response on economic recovery and vaccination efforts. We talk with a public health expert about the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic and the threat of the delta variant. We hear about the impacts of a new bill aiming to rein in paramedics’ ability to sedate people using ketamine. We learn about two upcoming NASA missions to Venus, and the Colorado scientists involved. And, as baseball fans descend on Denver ahead of the All-Star Game on Tuesday, we explore the economic impact expected from hosting the event.

Today’s guests include Dr. Jonathan Samet, dean of the Colorado School of Public Health; and Brian Lewandowski, executive director of the Business Research Division at CU Boulder’s Leeds School of Business. Today’s show also features reporting from KUNC investigative reporter Michael de Yoanna; and KUNC’s AAAS Mass Media fellow Ashley Piccone.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our production team includes Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny), Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib) and Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m., or Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 a.m.

