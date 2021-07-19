Colorado Edition: Pressure In The Mountains

Today on Colorado Edition: We hear how drought is pressuring the massive plumbing systems that divert water from the Colorado River to faraway communities. We also explore the results of a recent survey that asked 150 people experiencing homelessness in Denver to share their lived experiences and recommendations for more helpful policies. Plus, we learn how inflation across the country is impacting Coloradans, and we revisit a conversation with a record-breaking professional mountaineer.

Today’s guests include: Denver Homeless Out Loud’s Terese Howard; Dan Mika, a Fort Collins-based reporter with ETF.com; and Grace Staberg, professional mountaineer and athlete. Today’s show features reporting from: Alex Hager, a reporter with Aspen Public Radio.

