© 2021
kunc-header-1440x90.png
Our Story Happens Here
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
CoEd_logo_0308.png
KUNC's Colorado Edition

Colorado Edition: Pressure In The Mountains

Published July 19, 2021 at 5:55 PM MDT
flaming gorge.jpg
U.S. Bureau of Reclamation
Flaming Gorge Dam, on the Green River in Utah, pictured in 2013. U.S. water engineers announced this week they will be taking water from Flaming Gorge and two other Colorado River Basin reservoirs to bolster hydropower production at Lake Powell's Glen Canyon Dam.

Today on Colorado Edition: We hear how drought is pressuring the massive plumbing systems that divert water from the Colorado River to faraway communities. We also explore the results of a recent survey that asked 150 people experiencing homelessness in Denver to share their lived experiences and recommendations for more helpful policies. Plus, we learn how inflation across the country is impacting Coloradans, and we revisit a conversation with a record-breaking professional mountaineer.

Today’s guests include: Denver Homeless Out Loud’s Terese Howard; Dan Mika, a Fort Collins-based reporter with ETF.com; and Grace Staberg, professional mountaineer and athlete. Today’s show features reporting from: Alex Hager, a reporter with Aspen Public Radio.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our production team includes Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny), Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib) and Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m., or Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 a.m.

KUNC's Colorado Edition
Stay Connected
Colorado Edition
KUNC's Colorado Edition is a daily look at the stories, news, people and issues important to you. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains.
See stories by Colorado Edition
Related Content
  • colorado-river-fcc_rennettstowe_07272010.jpg
    News
    Colorado Edition: Nature's Rights
    Colorado Edition
    ,
    Today on Colorado Edition: We hear what new research reveals about the path for Colorado’s goal of 100% renewable energy by 2040. We also look back on the legacy of a public television music video showcase that first aired in Colorado in the 1980s. And, we learn how a Nederland town board agreement to recognize the rights of a body of water could allow for fewer legal battles, and more neighbor-to-neighbor conversations.
  • story practice.jpg
    News
    Colorado Edition: On The List
    Colorado Edition
    ,
    Today on Colorado Edition: We explore how drought conditions in the West are affecting hydropower production at the county’s biggest dams – and how it could lead to increased electric bills. We also hear more about a Colorado program that’s screening babies for a rare and deadly genetic disease. We learn about Colorado Rockies star player Trevor Story, whose time with the team may be drawing to a close. And, we hear tips from Colorado business executives for finding the perfect camping site.
  • classroom.jpg
    News
    Colorado Edition: New Alternatives
    Colorado Edition
    ,
    Today on Colorado Edition: We head to the mountains for a look at tensions over housing in Steamboat Springs, where a temporary halt on short-term rentals is causing friction between business owners and those who want to free up housing to locals. We also speak with Boulder’s first independent police monitor about how his role in police oversight works. And, we explore how Denver Public Schools is reinvesting funds after cancelling its contract with Denver Police for school resource officers.
Load More