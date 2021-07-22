© 2021
KUNC's Colorado Edition

Colorado Edition: Fixing The Problem

Published July 22, 2021 at 7:03 PM MDT
Today on Colorado Edition: We learn how ozone pollution and wildfire smoke are impacting air quality throughout the state. We also hear about a recent report that examines how Colorado has changed since legalizing recreational marijuana. And we revisit a conversation with Dr. Melba Patillo Beals, a former journalist, author and one of the Little Rock Nine.

Today’s guests include: Jack Reed, interim director of Colorado’s Office of Research and Statistics; and educator, author and journalist Dr. Melba Patillo Beals. Today's show features reporting from KUNC's AAAS Mass Media Fellow, Ashley Piccone.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O’Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our producers are Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny) and Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib). The web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai. We get production help from Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show provided by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m., or Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 a.m.

Colorado Edition
KUNC's Colorado Edition is a daily look at the stories, news, people and issues important to you. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains.
