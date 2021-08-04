Colorado Edition: One's Own Way

Today on Colorado Edition: We explore the latest COVID-19 health and safety guidance and its influence on how school districts are envisioning the year ahead. We also hear about a team of homebuilders in Northern Colorado that's exploring shipping containers as an affordable housing solution. We’ll visit a class in Denver that’s teaching children about a newly popular, cutting-edge technology, and how to use it on the path toward financial empowerment. And we investigate the consequences of how crime is reported, both by police departments and news organizations.

Today’s guests include: Erica Meltzer, bureau chief with Chalkbeat Colorado; and Liam Adams, a reporter with Colorado Community Media. Today’s show features reporting from: KUNC economy reporter Matt Bloom; and KUNC’s Rae Solomon.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our production team includes Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny), Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib) and Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m., or Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 a.m.

