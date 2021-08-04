© 2021
KUNC's Colorado Edition

Colorado Edition: One's Own Way

Published August 4, 2021 at 4:57 PM MDT
DSC_0678.JPG
Matt Bloom
/
KUNC
New homes under construction in Timnath. The median cost for a single family home in the area rose above $500,000 this year.

Today on Colorado Edition: We explore the latest COVID-19 health and safety guidance and its influence on how school districts are envisioning the year ahead. We also hear about a team of homebuilders in Northern Colorado that's exploring shipping containers as an affordable housing solution. We’ll visit a class in Denver that’s teaching children about a newly popular, cutting-edge technology, and how to use it on the path toward financial empowerment. And we investigate the consequences of how crime is reported, both by police departments and news organizations.

Today’s guests include: Erica Meltzer, bureau chief with Chalkbeat Colorado; and Liam Adams, a reporter with Colorado Community Media. Today’s show features reporting from: KUNC economy reporter Matt Bloom; and KUNC’s Rae Solomon.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our production team includes Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny), Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib) and Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m., or Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 a.m.

KUNC's Colorado Edition
Colorado Edition
KUNC's Colorado Edition is a daily look at the stories, news, people and issues important to you. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains.
Related Content
  • Dan in New Zealand.jpg
    News
    Colorado Edition: Uphill Battle
    Colorado Edition
    ,
    Today on Colorado Edition: We get the latest on rising cases of COVID-19 and learn how Colorado officials are trying to mitigate the spread. Then, we hear from a runner who is blind and his sighted guide as they embark on their longest trail race to date. Plus, we hear about a “pulse flow” that reconnected the Colorado River to the Pacific Ocean as we say a temporary farewell to KUNC’s resident water reporter, Luke Runyon.
  • Wilderness On Wheels
    News
    Colorado Edition: Opening Up The Field
    Colorado Edition
    ,
    Today on Colorado Edition: After a federal moratorium on evictions expired over the weekend, we get an update on what will happen next with Colorado renters and landlords. We also hear about the Olympic debut of sport climbing, and the Colorado climbers who will be competing. Plus, we learn how the Americans with Disabilities Act has shaped outdoor places in the last 31 years. And, we visit the Wilderness on Wheels camp in Park County that has focused on accessibility in nature since the mid-1980s.
  • pikes peak austin bluffs in el paso county - beinecke library.jpg
    News
    Colorado Edition: In Awe Of Life
    Colorado Edition
    ,
    Today on Colorado Edition: We look back on the history of Black cowboys in the American West and how they helped shape what our state would become. And, we travel back to a time before Colorado was a state to hear the story of a man who successfully lobbied to delay statehood until African Americans received the right to vote. We’ll also revisit our conversation with the artist behind the trail maps found at ski resorts across the state. And KUNC’s film critic reviews a movie about the intelligence and emotions of trees.
Load More