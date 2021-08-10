Colorado Edition: In The Winds Of Change

Today on Colorado Edition: A report from the United Nations out this week catalogues the physical science behind human-driven changes to our climate and paints a grim picture of what could lie ahead if significant changes aren’t made. We’ll explore the report’s findings, and how our changing climate could shape the inhabitability of the Front Range. We’ll also hear from artists who have used time away from performing to examine the safety and equity of their art. And, we speak with teachers from different school districts about how their schools are approaching the return to in-person classes this month.

Today’s guests include: Linda Mearns; a senior scientist at the National Center For Atmospheric Research in Boulder; Cari Fox, a 7th-grade math teacher at Academy District 20 in Colorado Springs; and Christina Medina, a 2nd-grade teacher who teaches in Spanish at McGlone Academy in the Denver Public School District. Today’s show features reporting from KUNC arts and culture reporter Stacy Nick.

