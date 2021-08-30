© 2021
CoEd_logo_0308.png
KUNC's Colorado Edition

Colorado Edition: Mental Health In Law Enforcement, And A New Push For COVID Vaccines

Published August 30, 2021 at 3:05 PM MDT
IMG_3901.jpg
Leigh Paterson
/
KUNC
In 2008, Vinnie Montez decided to start taking care of his mental health following the death of a 17-year-old boy he tried to save.

Today on Colorado Edition: We take a look at the mental health struggles often faced by law enforcement officers in Boulder County, and learn how the pandemic has exacerbated these problems. Then, we hear from Larimer County’s public heath director about the latest push to encourage residents to get vaccinated in light of a recent resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

Today’s guests include Larimer County director of public health, Tom Gonzales. This episode features reporting from KUNC mental health reporter Leigh Paterson.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O’Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our producers are Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny) and Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib). The web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai. We get production help from Rae Solomon (@raedear1).  KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. 

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show provided by Blue Dot Sessions. 

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m., or Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 a.m.

