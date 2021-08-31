Colorado Edition: Changing Law Enforcement, Eviction Moratorium Expiration, And A Rise In Hate Crimes

Today on Colorado Edition: We learn about the push for changes in policing — everything from sweeping reforms to the system, new ways officers can address their mental health, and steps residents are taking to feel safer in their communities. Then, we hear how Colorado renters and landlords are preparing for the first month in almost a year without a federal moratorium on evictions. Plus, we learn how the regional Anti-Defamation League is addressing an increase in hate crimes across the state.

Today’s guests include Jeremy Shaver, senior associate regional director for the Mountain States Region Anti-Defamation League. This episode features reporting from KUNC’s Capital Coverage reporter, Scott Franz; and economy reporter Matt Bloom.

