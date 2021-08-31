© 2021
KUNC's Colorado Edition

Colorado Edition: Changing Law Enforcement, Eviction Moratorium Expiration, And A Rise In Hate Crimes

Published August 31, 2021 at 2:30 PM MDT
San Juan Del Centro landscape
Scott Franz
/
KUNC
San Juan Del Centro is the focus of a Boulder coalition calling for police reform while making the apartment community safer.

Today on Colorado Edition: We learn about the push for changes in policing — everything from sweeping reforms to the system, new ways officers can address their mental health, and steps residents are taking to feel safer in their communities. Then, we hear how Colorado renters and landlords are preparing for the first month in almost a year without a federal moratorium on evictions. Plus, we learn how the regional Anti-Defamation League is addressing an increase in hate crimes across the state.

Today’s guests include Jeremy Shaver, senior associate regional director for the Mountain States Region Anti-Defamation League. This episode features reporting from KUNC’s Capital Coverage reporter, Scott Franz; and economy reporter Matt Bloom.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O’Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our producers are Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny) and Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib). The web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai. We get production help from Rae Solomon (@raedear1).  KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. 

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show provided by Blue Dot Sessions. 

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m., or Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 a.m.

KUNC's Colorado Edition
Colorado Edition
KUNC's Colorado Edition is a daily look at the stories, news, people and issues important to you. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains.
