How COVID-19 Is Impacting Colorado Students And The Return To In-Person Learning This Year

Published September 1, 2021 at 2:17 PM MDT
In recent weeks, the spread of coronavirus in Colorado has been trending upwards, with the state’s hospitalizations and positivity rate both inching up.

According to public health data from the state, over the last few weeks, COVID-19 cases among children have been rising at a faster rate than cases among adults, a trend that coincides with the return to in-person learning. In the last month, state public health officials have identified outbreaks in 14 schools, as well as a handful of care centers, a summer camp and a bible camp.

At schools across the state, everyone from students to administrators are dealing with the statewide rise in cases amid mask debates and a wide range of community vaccination rates.

Today on Colorado Edition, we spoke to Chalkbeat Colorado bureau chief Erica Meltzer to get the latest on the return to in-person learning in Colorado, and to explore how recent COVID-19 outbreaks are affecting the school day for students and staff.

KUNC's Colorado EditionCoronavirusCOVID-19K-12 Education
Erin O'Toole
As host of KUNC's Colorado Edition, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. And because life is best when it's a balance of work and play, I love finding stories that highlight culture, music, the outdoors, and anything that makes Colorado such a great place to live.
Henry Zimmerman
I host and produce KUNC’s in-depth, regional newsmagazine Colorado Edition, which has me searching across our state for peculiar and impactful stories to bring to listeners, always with a focus on empowering the people who hear our show and speaking through them to our guests. I am also a big nerd about field recording and audio editing, my dedication to which I hope serves our listeners who care about audio as much as I do
  • Tom Gonzales.jpg
    Health
    Larimer County Health Director Urges Vaccines As COVID-19 Cases Resurge
    Erin O'Toole
    ,
    In Larimer County, hospitals are hitting max capacity as COVID-19 and the Delta variant surge through the community. As a result, Public Health Director Tom Gonzales is encouraging residents to get vaccinated. He joins Colorado Edition to talk about what the pandemic is looking like there, and how his approach to combating the virus has evolved.
